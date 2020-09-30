Breitbart:

Several prominent journalists and political commentators took to social media on Tuesday to share their frustration with moderator Chris Wallace’s performance during the first of three presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

At one point during the debate, amid several arguments between Biden, Trump, and Wallace, President Trump said, “I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s OK. I’m not surprised.”

Richard Grenell, the former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence, highlighted Wallace’s inability to “interrupt’ Biden.

“Chris Wallace doesn’t interrupt Joe Biden,” Grenell stated in a tweet.

After several mild arguments between Trump and Wallace, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted that Trump “shouldn’t have to debate both Chris Wallace AND Joe Biden.”

Andrew McCarthy, a columnist for the National Review, pointed out Wallace’s need to interrupt when Biden was “having trouble with Trump’s questioning.”

“Chris Wallace is a hack…purposefully conflating mail in ballots and absentee ballots,” Mooney wrote in a tweet. “Either hack or incompetent. No other option.”

Stephen Miller, a contributor to The Spectator, noted Wallace “laughing” with Biden during the debate.

“Wallace laughing along with Biden isn’t a good look,” Miller wrote.

Jessica O’Donnell also pointed out Wallace’s partisanship when it came to sharing laughs on the stage.

