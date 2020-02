Breitbart:

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Wednesday that they will not attend the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference next week, joining Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in skipping what was, until now, a rite of passage for presidential candidates from both parties.

The only candidate attending AIPAC thus far is former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

