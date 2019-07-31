WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The first night of the second round of debates for 2020 Democratic hopefuls started with sharp exchanges over the possibility of universal, government-sponsored healthcare for all Americans.

Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have both been outspoken in their support of “Medicare for all,” which would effectively eliminate private health insurance in the U.S.

More moderate candidates, such as former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland and Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, took direct aim at the liberal proposal of socialized healthcare. After Sanders panned Delaney for suggesting universal healthcare “with choices,” saying, “You’re wrong.”