The models arrived by the literal boatload.

Some 150 beautiful women, flown in from Brazil, Russia and elsewhere, were ferried to a private island in the Maldives to party with just a “few dozen” men from the Middle East.

The host was Mohammed bin Salman, then the 29-year-old Saudi crown prince and the country’s defense minister. Today he is the deputy prime minister, heir to the throne and among the most powerful people in the region.

He is also among the wealthiest.

Read more at New York Post