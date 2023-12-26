Model who lost her entire upper lip in horrific Pitbull attack opens up about ‘learning to accept herself’

A model who lost her entire upper lip in a horrific Pitbull attack has opened up about ‘learning to accept herself’ after undergoing dozens of surgeries.

California native Brooklinn Khoury, 23, shared her journey to self-love and acceptance during her appearance on Good Morning America in which she confessed the ups and downs of her physical and emotional healing process.

The model and keen skateboarder wholeheartedly credited her supportive friends and family who helped her ‘realize there’s so much more to beauty than what just meets the eye.’

She professed that instead of self-deprecating, the key is ‘learning to love yourself’ regardless of what you look like and genuinely realizing that ‘imperfections are what makes a person them.’

