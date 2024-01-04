Mob of over 100 looters smashes car through Compton bakery, trashes store after street takeover

Street takeover mob raids Compton bakery, smashes car into store. Zero consequences for anyone involved. Welcome to California. pic.twitter.com/nUdr9veQqT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 3, 2024

A mob of over 100 looters purposefully crashed a Kia into a small bakery in Compton, Calif., before they flooded in and ransacked the store during a night of rampage on the streets earlier this week.

The thieves had gathered in the area for an illegal street takeover around 3 a.m. Tuesday before making the mile-long trek to Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food.

When they got to the locked store, a white Kia backed into the front doors, clearing an entryway for the crowd of pillagers to get to their loot.

Security footage captured the chaotic scene in the store as the mob filled their arms and pockets with as much as they could before the store was set to open in three hours.

A majority of the looters attempted to conceal their identities by either wearing masks or holding their hoods over their faces with their hands.

