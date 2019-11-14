LAW & CRIME:

Louise Linton has a problem with her husband’s boss. The infamous rich woman, largely known for celebrating her own wealth and a concomitant air of disdain toward people with less money than her, criticized the Trump administration for allowing the importation of dead animals protected by the Endangered Species Act.

“Americans should not be permitted to kill exotic animals for fun!! Linton exclaimed in a Wednesday afternoon Instagram post featuring an up-close photograph of a majestic-looking lion crouched amidst the tall grasses and weeds of somewhere in Africa.

Linton’s post contained the following excerpt from a September article by the animal-focused nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity:

The Trump administration has authorized a U.S. hunter to import a lion trophy from Tanzania — the first allowed from that country since lions were given protection under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in January 2016. A Florida man received permission to import the lion’s skin, skull, claws and teeth, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service records belatedly released under the Freedom of Information Act.