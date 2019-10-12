AMERICAN GREATNESS.COM

ADemocrat member of the Minnesota House of Representatives was among the far-left riffraff that harassed and intimidated Trump supporters as they left the Trump rally in Minneapolis Thursday night. Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL) was seen consorting with a member of the antifa mob as he hurled profanities at Republicans as they drove by. Hundreds of leftists gathered outside of the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis to scream at Trump’s supporters and tell them to go home. Before the rally, a middle aged woman, her husband, and her 75-year-old mother were harassed by the vicious mob as they made their way into the venue, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. “Shame on you!” agitators screamed, blowing whistles in their faces. “How does it feel to be a racist and a bigot?” one asked. The woman later told the Strib, “I think that was the worst of society imaginable.” After the rally, the “protest” descended into chaos as left-wing protesters and antifa radicals assaulted Trump supporters, clashed with police, and burned “Make America Great Again” hats.

