NEW YORK POST:

MMA fighter Tara LaRosa showcased her octagon skills in Oregon over the weekend, restraining an anti-President Trump protester during a flag demonstration ahead of Veterans Day.

At flag-waving rally in Portland, @TaraLaRosa says she had to take anti-Trump protester to the ground after the woman allegedly attacked another woman. The group detained the self-described professor until police came. LaRosa says the woman bit her chest, causing an open wound. pic.twitter.com/LrPJLsMIO6 November 11, 2019

LaRosa, 41, was among a group of people waving US flags in northeast Portland on Sunday when a confrontation between her and a woman who was scuffling with right-wing protesters broke out, The Oregonian reports.

Footage of the dustup retweeted by LaRosa shows the MMA legend atop a woman who identified herself as a professor and repeatedly said that she couldn’t breathe as the mixed martial artist pressed down on her.

“Call the cops,” LaRosa said. “Stop, stop, stop – relax.”

The woman beneath LaRosa denied that she assaulted anyone while another man can be heard yelling in the background: “How do you like the Proud Boys now?”

LaRosa accused the unidentified woman of provoking the flag-waving demonstrators, video shows.

“You’re antagonizing the city I live in,” she told LaRosa. “Just let me breathe.”