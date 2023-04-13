An amateur MMA fighter was arrested after he allegedly punched an Air Force soldier behind the ear in a Florida bar brawl – killing him.

Ross Johnson, 23, was running to help his friend in a fight outside of the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach on Sunday when he punched 31-year-old Dayvon Larry – causing him to collapse, police said.

Johnson, who has three years of ‘advanced fighter training’, didn’t attempt to get help for Larry and instead supposedly told a witness, ‘I think I killed him.’

The MMA fighter of Cartersville, Illinois, engaged in another fight after knocking Larry out and ran to hide away from police in his hotel room.

It’s unclear if Larry was a part of the fight or in Johnson’s way as the MMA fighter stormed toward the brawl.

