NEW YORK POST:

MMA fans were left disgusted after a female fighter was battered by a male opponent during an inter-gender fight in Poland. One viewer described the scene as ‘horrific’ as the ref was forced to stop the bout.

Ula Siekacz is an arm wrestler and fitness instructor who regularly shows off her bulging biceps online.

But they were not enough to defend her against Piotrek Muaboy – who describes himself as ‘185cm of pure sex’.

More at the NY Post