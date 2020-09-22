CNBC:

Sen. Mitt Romney said he will support holding a vote on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee this year.

His position all but assures Republicans can move forward with filling the vacancy during an election year.



Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he will support holding a vote on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee this year, all but assuring Republicans can push forward with filling the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees,” the Utah Republican said in a statement. “Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.”

Republicans aim to quickly confirm the next justice on the top U.S. court even with a presidential election only six weeks away. As the Senate has 53 GOP senators and Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie, four Republicans would have needed to buck their party to block consideration of a nominee before the election.

