NEW YORK POST:

Sen. Mitt Romney has admitted to managing a secret Twitter account which he uses under the alias “Pierre Delecto” to lurk on political discussions and even defend himself.

The Utah Republican first referenced the secret Twitter on Sunday in a profile in The Atlantic, revealing few details other than that he followed some late-night comedians and journalists.

“I won’t give you the name of it,” Romney said, but “I’m following 668 people.”

But those breadcrumbs were enough for Slate’s Ashley Feinberg to ultimately find an account matching his description.

The profile — which joined under the handle @qaws9876 in July 2011 — has followed a number of Romney aides, relatives, journalists who have covered his campaigns, as well as a photographer who has taken snaps of the Romney brood.