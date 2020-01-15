DAILYMAIL.COM

Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will begin Donald Trump’s impeachment trial next Tuesday

The announcement came after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier Tuesday that the House will vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to the Senate

She did not name the Democrats who would serve as impeachment managers

Some speculate two of the impeachment managers could be House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler

Majority leader says the Senate will vote after opening arguments on whether to call individual witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial

Republican Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney have said they will likely vote to hear from witnesses after opening arguments

They also foiled the White House’s plan to push a resolution to dismiss the case, claiming they would not vote to approve

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar will likely be taking time off the 2020 campaign trail while they participate as jurors

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he expects the U.S. Senate to begin President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial next week. The Senate will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day and start the impeachment trial on Tuesday, McConnell announced. The Kentucky Republican added that the Senate will take some preliminary steps this week. The announcement came just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her chamber would vote Wednesday to send the Senate the two articles of impeachment that it passed nearly a month ago.

