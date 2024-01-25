Mitch McConnell Retreats from Border Giveaway Bill

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is retreating from his prior support for a border bill that would help President Joe Biden import more migrants and also hide the huge damage caused by his easy-migration policies.

TheHill.com reported:

“I think the border portion is dead,” said one Republican senator, who cited McConnell’s remarks to the GOP conference at the Wednesday meeting. The lawmaker said that McConnell told GOP senators “this has gotten to be a lot more politically difficult than he thought it would be.”

“MCCONNELL told a closed meeting of Senate Republicans Wed[nesday afternoon] that the politics of the border has flipped for R[epublicans]s and cast doubt on linking Ukraine and border,” Punchbowl News reported early Wednesday evening. The report added:

McConnell referred to [Donald] Trump as “the nominee” and noted the former president wants to run his 2024 campaign centered on immigration. And the GOP leader said, “We don’t want to do anything to undermine him.”

The retreat came after sharp public criticism by multiple GOP Senators.

“McConnell is one of the best vote counters in Senate history, and he clearly saw which way the debate was heading,” Punchbowl reported Thursday morning.

