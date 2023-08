Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said during a February trip to Europe that there is no “time limit” on American support for Ukraine, according to a report released on Monday.

Politico released a detailed piece about McConnell’s efforts to curb the ascending Trumpist wing of the Republican Party and fend off Trump-leaning Republicans’ noninterventionist sentiment.

He told Politico that the “most important thing going on internationally right now is the Ukraine war.”

