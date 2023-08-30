Mitch McConnell freezes AGAIN: Senate Minority Leader, 81, doesn’t respond to questions for 30 seconds in another worrying episode

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

Mitch McConnell froze again while answering questions from reporters in Kentucky, in another troubling on-camera appearance just weeks after he froze mid-press conference while speaking just off the Senate floor.

The 81-year-old Senate Minority leader didn’t respond for 30 seconds when he suddenly stopped speaking in the middle of a press event in a scene eerily similar to a Capitol Hill press conference last month.

McConnell appeared to register the question, chuckling at first, before an aide had to step in and repeat it for him as he addressed the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum in Covington.

He was then led away.

The incident happened right after McConnell, first elected in 1984, was asked a about whether he would seek reelection, after speaking for about 20 minutes.

