Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) dismissed Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) Tuesday announcement that he would challenge McConnell for GOP Senate leader.

“I have the votes. I will be elected,” McConnell told reporters during a Tuesday press conference. “The only issue is whether we do it sooner or later.”

Before McConnell’s statement, a group of Republican senators said they wanted the leadership election postponed until the Georgia Senate race was complete. Those members included Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

If the election was not postponed, Johnson and Cruz said Tuesday, McConnell would receive a challenge to his leadership. Hours later, Scott issued a letter prior to McConnell’s statement announcing he would challenge McConnell.

