Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned Fox News and anchor Tucker Carlson for releasing never-before-seen footage of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

“It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official at the Capitol thinks,” McConnell said to reporters on Tuesday.

McConnell became the latest to condemn the video footage, which was praised by others including former President Donald Trump. Following the airing of the footage, the former president called for the immediate release of the January 6 detainees.

Trump posted to his social media platform Truth Social, saying: “Congratulations to Tucker Carlson on one of the biggest ‘scoops’ as a reporter in US history. The new surveillance footage of the January 6th events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened.”

Others who praised Carlson’s Monday night segment include Tesla, Space X and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted on Monday, “Besides misleading the public, [the January 6 Committee] withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed,” Musk wrote.

READ MORE