Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said during a press conference on Tuesday that the “number one priority” for Republicans is to provide more aid to Ukraine.

“Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s sort of how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment,” McConnell said during a press conference with Senate Republican leadership.

The Kentucky Republican said he was “proud” that Republicans were able to achieve all of their priorities in the omnibus.

McConnell made his claim about Ukraine aid as the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill includes $45 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine. This is billions more than the $37 billion Biden requested in an omnibus spending bill.

So far, Congress has already appropriated $66 billion for Ukraine, meaning that if this bill passes, Congress would appropriate $111 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This increased foreign aid spending follows as America continues to reel from decades-high inflation and a border crisis.

A Morning Consult poll found that 48 percent of registered Republican voters want to decrease the provisioning of foreign aid. The survey also revealed that 48 percent of Republicans want to decrease involvement in other countries’ affairs.

A December Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that inflation, economy and jobs, and immigration were the top issues for Americans, not Ukraine.

