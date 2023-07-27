Mitch McConnell, 81, has fallen MULTIPLE times this year – raising concerns of his neurological state

Mitch McConnell fell multiple times in the weeks before he froze for 20 seconds at the Capitol on Wednesday and had to be helped by his colleagues.

The 81-year-old Republican Senate Minority Leader ‘faceplanted’ when getting off a plane at Washington’s Reagan Airport just 12 days ago in one of a series of incidents raising concerns about his health.

McConnell joked about his worrying pause and insisted he was ‘fine’, but his office has not confirmed what caused the episode.

In addition to the plane incident, McConnell has fallen two other times this year, according to multiple reports, one of which resulted in a concussion and has led to speculation over whether he has been neurologically impacted by the spills.

The Minority Leader, a survivor of polio, made light of the recent health scare on Wednesday, saying he told President Joe Biden that he too had been ‘sandbagged’ after freezing mid-sentence.

