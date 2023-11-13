MIT student awkwardly interrupts math lecture to call for walkout and lead ‘Free Palestine’ chant

This is a math class this morning at @MIT. This is the state of learning and ‘free speech’ at our top universities. It would not be happening without a failure leadership at MIT.



Imagine being a student who borrowed $250k to attend MIT or a professor who is trying to do… pic.twitter.com/w8C6Y6i3SU — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 10, 2023

A student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has gone viral for awkwardly interrupting a math lecture to protest the so-called “ongoing genocide of Gaza.”The clip, viewed more than 18 million times on X since being posted by billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, shows the unidentified student standing before the class as the lecturer writes a mathematical equation on the board.“Excuse me,” the student says twice while swinging his arms and legs in clear awkwardness.“​I am just going to finish this line,” the lecturer finally tells him after initially ignoring him. “Can I just finish this line?” he adds, turning back to the whiteboard to continue.The student continues to twitch and look nervous as he’s forced to stand for another 35 seconds before the lecturer finishes and turns to see what he has to say.The student then reads a prepared statement from his phone, saying: “As you witness an ongoing genocide of Gaza in MIT silence, I’m joining hundreds of students city-wide walking out of class.“We stand for the liberation of Palestine against active genocide that is perpetuated by MIT, Israel and the United States.”

