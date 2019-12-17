THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

President Trump has broken the press in America.

Or at least he has left it bruised and battered, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center, which crunched reams of data collected from 50 surveys and found that while Democrats continue to have faith in American media, Mr. Trump’s followers are quite done with it all.

The findings were released just days after the press received its latest black eye in the inspector general’s report looking at the FBI’s behavior during its investigation into Mr. Trump. The inspector general thoroughly punctured journalists who insisted that the Christopher Steele dossier had little to do with the FBI’s ability to obtain a secret warrant to spy on one of the candidate’s advisers.

Fueled by those sorts of media missteps, Mr. Trump’s followers are in full revolt against the press.

According to Pew, the stronger the support for the president, the harsher the attitude toward the Fourth Estate.