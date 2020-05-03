Daily Mail:

St. Louis County had urged the community to share details of anyone not following guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic in March

After more than 900 submitted tips, 29 businesses were reprimanded

Many tipsters reported their own jobs for not following social distancing rules ‘I’m worried about someone showing up at my door, showing up at my workplace or me getting fired for doing what is right,’ a tipster said.

Jared Totsch shared the file of complaint emails in a Facebook group and said: ‘I released the info in an attempt to discourage such behavior in the future’

The names and addresses of approximately 900 people in Missouri were released as part of a media request under the Sunshine Law, which allows for the release of information submitted to a public agency (except for wrongdoing and abuse tips).

St. Louis County had urged the community to share details of anyone not following guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic and noted in the terms and conditions that information may be shared publicly.

However some people may not have read the small print submitted tips via an online form and email from the end of March.

Many had asked for their communications to remain private.

