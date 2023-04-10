A George Soros-linked St. Louis prosecutor has come under fire for her alleged mishandling of cases as Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) has taken steps to remove her from office.

Bailey announced in a February press release that he had filed a quo warranto suit to remove St. Luis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office, citing “years of willful neglect” for the cases she was responsible for prosecuting.

“As Attorney General, I want to protect the people of St. Louis, and that includes ensuring prosecutors protect the public,” Bailey said in the press release. “We gave Circuit Attorney Gardner the chance to do the right thing and resign, she has refused to do so, and my office filed a quo warranto at 12:01 PM to remove her from office immediately.”

The petition related by Bailey alleges that “the circuit court has been forced to dismiss more than 2,700 cases, often because of [Gardner’s] inexplicable failure to provide defendants with discovery and a speedy trial” and that her “lack of diligence has forced her office to dismiss more than 9,000 cases — frequently on the cusp of trial — endlessly frustrating courts and victims desperate for justice.”

