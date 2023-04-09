A Mississippi woman has been arrested on charges of unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

An arrest record indicates Denise Frazier, 19, of Laurel, Mississippi, was arrested by Jones County Sheriff’s Office on April 5 and is being held in Jones County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

WDAM reported the Jones County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Frazier after it began aware of a “graphic video” allegedly depicting an “act between a human female and male dog.”

According to the sheriff’s department, it received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic video posted to a social media channel depicting the act between a human female and a male dog. An investigation led to a search warrant for the Norton Road residence and an arrest warrant being issued for Frazier.

The Laurel Leader-Call reported Deputy Regina Newton, who has a background in investigating animal abuse acuses, reportedly initiated the investigation after being alerted to a video by someone who was concerned for the animal’s well-being, per the Leader-Caller.

