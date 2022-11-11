Fox News

The Mississippi Democrat Congressional candidate said that the incident ‘invoke[d] historical acts of terrorism’

New York City police have identified the man who they believe was behind Friday’s hate crime vandalism at Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s residence on St. Patrick’s Cathedral property. Police in Mississippi arrested a 23-year-old old suspect thought to be associated with seven fires across Jackson, with two of them being at churches, in what one Democrat Congressional candidate called an attempt to suppress votes. Among the two churches set on fire, one of them was destroyed in the fire. All the fires took place around Jackson early Tuesday morning. Shuwaski Young, a former candidate for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District, said that the fire was an attempt to suppress votes in the area and said it invokes acts of terrorism. “This morning several churches were burned in Jackson, Mississippi on Election Day. These cowardly actions invoke historical acts of terrorism when people are fighting for their right to vote and live peacefully as Americans and Missisippians,” Young said. “We will not be deterred and will not be intimidated. We will not allow domestic terrorists to suppress our right to vote. I ask all Mississippians to GO VOTE regardless of this decades old intimidation tactic to suppress our votes today. Just Go VOTE.”

Read More