Missionary Nurse and Daughter Kidnapped in Haiti

“We can confirm that Alix Dorsainvil, our Director’s wife, and their child were kidnapped on the morning of Thursday, July 27th from our campus near Port au Prince while serving in our community ministry,” El Roi Haiti Outreach International wrote in the statement posted to their website.

The U.S. government listed Haiti as a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members of. U.S. government employees were ordered to leave on that same day.

“We are aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens in Haiti,” a State Department spokesperson said in response to an inquiry on the kidnapping Sunday. “We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners,” the Boston Herald reported.

The State Department lists “kidnapping, crimes civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure” as the reason for the advisory.

“U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges,” the travel advisory directed. “U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and only do so when considered safe.”

