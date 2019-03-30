THE MIRROR:

The biggest expedition in 20 years to reach uncontacted tribes living in the Amazon rainforest is underway in Brazil – to prevent a bloody war breaking out between two of them, the country’s indigenous affairs agency, Funai, said today.

The government body said they hoped to make contact for the first time with members of the Korubo tribe, who live in complete isolation in the remote Javari valley indigenous reservation, in the far west of Brazil.

The Korubo are also known as the ‘clubber Indians’ because of the shoulder-height wooden clubs they use for killing their enemies by breaking open their skulls.

Authorities fear that a history of tensions between the Korubo and another tribe living in the region, the Matis, who already have contact with the outside world, could flare up again unless they intervene, a tribal war which could have disastrous consequences in the densely-forested region.