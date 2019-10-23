NEW YORK POST:

A 20-year-old West Point cadet who went missing with a rifle last week has been found dead on the military academy’s grounds, officials said Wednesday.

The body of Kade Kurita, of Gardena, California, was discovered shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday after local, state and federal authorities conducted an extensive search covering more than 6,000 acres (9.4 square miles).

“We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends” Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th superintendent of the US Military Academy, said in a statement.

Officials said the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Kurita was unaccounted for since about 5:30 p.m. Friday, when he failed to report for a scheduled military skills competition.