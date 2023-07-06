‘Missing’ Texas boy Rudy Farias trapped as ‘sex slave’ by own mother who ‘made him play daddy’: activist

A Houston activist helping Rudy Farias – who miraculously appeared last week after he went “missing” eight years ago – alleged Wednesday the 25-year-old was actually trapped at home with his mother, who subjected him to twisted abuse and “made him play daddy.”

Community activist Quanell X held an impromptu press conference with local reporters where he shared the details of the alleged abuse that he said came to light during a conversation between Farias and Houston investigators.

“She would ask him to play daddy, she told him that he had to be the husband,” Quanell X said.

Quanell X claimed Farias told him and authorities his mother, Janie Santana, kept him under wraps for nearly a decade while lying to and abusing him.

Houston police said Wednesday that they are investigating the case and did not announce any charges against Santana.

