New York Post:

An Ohio teenager missing since Sunday was found safe, telling authorities she vanished “to start a new life.”

Madison Bell, 18, of Greenfield, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on May 17, when she told her mother she was heading to a tanning salon that had just reopened after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

“She yelled, ‘I’m going to go tan. I’ll be right back,’ and I was like, ‘OK, be careful,’” said her mom, Melissa Bell.

But Madison never showed up at her tanning appointment. Her car was found in a church parking lot. The car was unlocked with her phone inside and the keys still in the ignition.

Read more at The New York Post