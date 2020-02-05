Fox News

Missing kayaker rescued after disappearing in Florida Everglades

A missing Virginia man has been rescued after days adrift in the Florida Everglades. A kayaker who disappeared during a week-long solo trip in the Florida Everglades was rescued Monday after days floating on his back in the chilly waters, authorities said. Mark Miele, 67, of Virginia, was due back on Jan. 29, seven days after he embarked on the kayaking trip in Everglades National Park, but never returned, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. Four days later, National Park Service rangers found a bag containing his wallet and phone washed up on the bank of the Lopez River. Rangers asked the sheriff’s office to assist in a search for Miele on Sunday, officials said. Deputies downloaded the data on the kayaker’s phone to learn where he had been. His most recent location was logged on Friday, giving the sheriff’s aviation unit a starting point for a targeted search.

