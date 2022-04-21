Johnny Depp’s $50m defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard is getting dirtier day by day. Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post, in which the ‘Aquaman’ actress revealed how she’s been the victim of domestic abuse.

Now, responding to her accusation, Depp called them ”quite heinous and disturbing” and added that he’d never struck Heard or any other woman in his lifetime. Every day, as the case continues in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, some gruesome and shocking statements are coming out about the former couple’s troubled past that has sent the whole world into a state of confusion.

From missing fingertip to Amber spat, here are some shocking revelations made in the Johnny Depp- Amber Heard trial.

