FOX NEWS:

The discovery of 20-year-old Marka “Willoe” Watkins’ body in Tuscaloosa, Ala., also resulted in the arrests of two men on murder charges, according to reports.

Watkins was reported missing June 15 by her grandmother, according to the Birmingham News, which also reported that she was once involved in high school pageants

Her alleged killers, Kendal Tyler Battles, 29, and Joseph Brandon Nevels, 20, were also charged with abuse of a corpse, Fox 6 Birmingham reported.