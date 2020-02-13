NY POST

A 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared after getting off a school bus this week has been found dead, according to reports. The body of Faye Marie Swetlik, who had been missing from her Cayce home since Monday, was found Thursday, The State reports. “It is with extremely heavy hearts we’re announcing we found a body the coroner identified as Faye Marie Swetlik,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove told reporters during a news conference.

