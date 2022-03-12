THE JERUSALEM POST:

A number of missiles were fired towards the US consulate in Erbil in northwestern Iraq on Saturday night, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, stated that multiple missiles fell in the area, saying it was unclear whether the target was the US consulate or the airport in the city. According to INA, five explosions were heard in the attack.

Another video of the explosions that occurred in Erbil. pic.twitter.com/hm1dBotKUr — Mustafa Saadoon (@SaadoonMustafa) March 12, 2022

The health minister of Kurdistan stated that there were no injuries or deaths reported in the attack on Saturday night.

