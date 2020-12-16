Fox News:

A U.S. Air Force base in Germany recently suffered a potential incoming missile scare after an alert about a launch in the European theater prompted loudspeaker warnings of an “aerial attack” and to “seek cover” — before it was realized to be a training exercise, officials and reports say.

The exact military event that triggered the alert to be sent to Ramstein Air Base in southwest Germany on Saturday remains unclear, but Russia’s Defense Ministry did announce that one of its nuclear submarines successfully test fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles that same day.

Those dummy warheads were launched from the Pacific and hit targets in northwestern Russia, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from Moscow.

“Today, the Ramstein Air Base Command Post was notified via an alert notification system of a real-world missile launch in the European theater,” the base said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The Command Post followed proper procedure and provided timely and accurate notifications to personnel in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.”

