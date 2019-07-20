Bizpacreview:

Zhu, who immigrated to the U.S. from China as a child, took to Twitter to say part of the reasoning was because she refused to “try on a hijab,” adding that MWA “accused me of being racist, Islamophobic, and insensitive”.

“Miss World America’s State/National/Chief Director accused me of being racist, Islamaphobic, and insensitive. They stripped me of my Miss Michigan title due to my refusal to try on a hijab in 2018, my tweet about black on black gun violence, and “insensitive” statistical tweets.”

Zhu, an outspoken conservative student at the University of Michigan, included a copy of an email from Miss World America Michigan state director Laurie DeJack.

“It has been brought to the attention of Miss World America that your social media accounts contain offensive, insensitive and inappropriate content, and in violation of MWA’s Rules and Conditions, specifically the contestant requirement of ‘being of good character and whose background is not likely to bring into disrepute Miss World America or any person associated with the organisation,’” DeJack wrote.

“Therefore, and effective immediately, MWA does not recognise you as a participant of any sort or in any capacity as it relates to any and all events of MWA,” she added.