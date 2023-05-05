Sienna Weir, a 2022 Miss Universe finalist and fashion model, has died days after a tragic horse riding accident. She was 23.

The statuesque blond died Thursday, her representatives and family have confirmed, News.au first reported.

Weir was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in her native Australia on April 2 when her horse took a tumble. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital where she spent two days on life support before dying from fatal injuries.

The burgeoning social media influencer’s final Instagram posts were quickly flooded with tributes to the young rising star who “lit up every room,” according to one friend who added, “Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I’ll miss everything about you [Sienna], I love you.”

Her boyfriend Tom Bull added, “We loved with a love that was more than love,” according to local outlets.

Weir’s modeling agency, Scoop Management, also posted a video tribute along with a photo of the smiling equestrian along with the caption, “Forever in our hearts.”

