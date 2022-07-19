A Texas blogger has levied a slew of “racist” attacks against Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) just days after he received a payment from her general election opponent, far-left Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), per a report.

NBC News first reported on the ties between Gonzalez and the McHale Report blog on Friday, noting that the congressman’s campaign provided $1,200 to the blog for “advertising services” on June 24. According to the outlet, no advertisements from Gonzalez run on the site, but within days, the derogatory attacks began rolling through, labeling Flores “Miss Frijoles,” “Miss Enchiladas,” “gringa hag,” a “cotton-pickin’ liar,” and a myriad of other tasteless nicknames and race-based insults.

