Two minors have been arrested in connection with a shocking triple homicide in Florida that left a trio of teens dead in a rural area of the state last week, police announced Friday.

An emotional Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the victims and their alleged killers were known to each other prior to the carnage — and the group had been taking part in burglaries before the violence exploded.

“There’s no honor among thieves,” Woods said. “At some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them.”

The first victim, 16-year-old softball standout Layla Silvernail, was found dead after being dumped on the side of the road on March 30.

A 17-year-old boy was discovered the following morning on a roadway roughly a half-mile away, Woods said.

