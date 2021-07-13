The New York Post:

A “major gang war” between ruthless Bronx crews who are unafraid of cops has left a 13-year-old boy and two other teens dead in just the past five days, law enforcement sources told The Post on Monday.

“We can’t keep them in [jail], and they’re going after each other,’’ a high-ranking police source said, referring to juvenile suspects who end up back on the streets after being sent to family court instead of being prosecuted as adults.

A city prosecutor added, “They don’t go to jail, so they do robberies, get in fights and carry guns.

“Life on the streets in 2021.”

The first teen to die in the bloody gang-fueled stretch of borough violence was 19-year-old Tyquill Daugherty, who was shot in the head in front of his home in Crotona just before midnight Wednesday, sources and cops said.

Daugherty’s gang-related death was followed by Sunday’s fatal retaliatory drive-by shooting of Jaryan “Jay Ripp’’ Elliot, a 13-year-old suspected member of the Crips, about five blocks away in Belmont, sources said.

Elliot — who just graduated from middle school — was at the scene when Daugherty was shot, although he is not believed to have pulled the trigger, sources said.

The 13-year-old kid already had eight busts under his belt, including for robbery and assault — and had been locked up twice this year before being dumped back on the street, the high-ranking cop source said.

