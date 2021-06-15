Fox News

A Black man accused of wounding five people during three separate shootings in Georgia and Alabama told police he was targeting White men and the attacks were racially motivated, according to a recent report. Justin Tyran Roberts, the accused shooter, told police that White men had picked on him and wronged him for all his life, Columbus, Ga. Police Det. Brandon Lockhart testified during a preliminary hearing on Monday, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer. “Basically, he explained throughout his life, specifically white males had taken from him, and also what he described as military-looking white males had taken from him,” Lockhart reportedly testified. Lockhart later testified that Roberts said, “I had to have him,” about one of the shooting victims. Police have accused Roberts of shooting five people in three separate assaults in Columbus, Georgia and Phenix City, Alabama. All victims are expected to recover, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said Sunday. The chief added that police found no evidence that Roberts knew any of his victims.

