A parolee was busted in separate attacks on two women in Brooklyn — one who he allegedly pummeled and robbed in a subway station and the other who he is accused of groping, police said Thursday.

Donald Sutherland, 34, — who has an attempted assault conviction on his record — was inside the Brooklyn Public Library on 18th Avenue near East Second Street Wednesday when security guards recognized him from news coverage of the brutal mugging at the Avenue I station in Midwood a day earlier, police said.

In that case, a 43-year-old straphanger was standing on the platform around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when Sutherland approached her with a knife and repeatedly punched her, authorities said.

