Baton Rouge, Louisiana, offi

cials held a press conference on the city’s crime crisis Thursday — the day after slain Louisiana State University student Allison “Allie” Rice was buried in front of hundreds of mourners.

“Over the last two weeks it’s very clear that we’ve seen an influx of incidents,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who briefly referenced the murder of Rice as well as other homicides that had occurred in the past two years.

“We can not turn a blind eye to continuous offenses by the same groups of individuals,” she said.

Rice, an LSU senior studying marketing, was gunned down in her SUV last Friday morning at about 2:20 a.m. while stopped at a railroad crossing on Government Street.

Lt. Kevin Heinz, commander of the violent crime unit, dismissed reports that Rice may have been targeted by gangs.

“I broke down. She looked so peaceful, and she had a tiny little smirk on her face,” her father, Paul Rice, said of seeing his daughter Wednesday at her open-casket funeral

“There’s a lot of things being looked at that I’m not going to go over right now. I do understand that there was a rumor going around that this was some kind of gang initiation and this was a targeted attack. We have zero indication that that is the case,” he said.

