New video shows broad-daylight assault of off-duty cop in the Bronx

New video captures the moment an off-duty NYPD officer is attacked by three men, one of whom clobbered him with a broomstick this week outside a Bronx deli.

Three men surrounded the 33-year-old officer — who was not in uniform and wearing a T-shirt and jean shorts — around 11:40 a.m. Monday outside a corner bodega at Bryant and Lafayette avenues in Hunts Point.

The clip, released Monday night, shows the trio surrounding the man, one of them shoving him in the chest — and then cuts to the group striking him with a blue wooden stick that cops say is a broomstick.

The officer was also struck with a baseball bat, according to police, though that is not shown in the footage.

The nature of the dispute was not immediately clear.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with pain to his head, back and knees.

