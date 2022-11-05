Major beef: Man arguing with staff stabbed by another patron at NYC’s Ruth’s Chris Steak House

NY Post

A woman having dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan stabbed a male patron after becoming enraged by his arguing with an employee Friday night, police said. The 24-year-old man began squabbling with a worker at the upmarket Midtown steakhouse just after 10 p.m. — and made such a scene that it disturbed diners at nearby tables, including two women enjoying a meal together who told him to quiet down, according to cops and sources. When he didn’t, one of the ladies grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him in the back, the law-enforcement sources said. She and her friend then fled on foot — without paying their bill, sources said. They were last seen heading east on West 51st Street. The man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell in stable condition and is expected to survive.

