Minnesota Woman Who Advocated for Palestinians Was Murdered by Hamas

Cindy Flash — a 67-year-old Minnesota native — and her 66-year-old husband, Igal Flash, were among more than 1,300 people murdered by Saturday’s brutal Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Flash’s family described her as a “staunch advocate for the rights of Palestinians” and an outspoken opponent of Israeli military action.

Cindy Flash hailed from St. Paul, Minnesota, while Igal Flash was the son of Holocaust survivors and an Israeli citizen. She relocated to the Kfar Aza kibbutz in southern Israel many years ago after visiting as a college student.

Her 34-year-old daughter, Keren Flash, told USA Today that Cindy loved the communal lifestyle of the kibbutzes, which began as collective farms but could now be more broadly described as close-knit small towns with a thousand residents or less. Kibbutz residents generally disdain private property, share in their labors, and perform tasks like child-rearing together.

Keren said her mother protested “whenever there was a military operation” conducted by Israel because she felt “you don’t treat human beings like that, no matter what their religious belief is and what their ethnicity is.”

“They were some of the best people that I have ever known,” Keren said of her parents. “They were good people. They cared about other people. They fought for other people’s rights and other people’s voices.”

