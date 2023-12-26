Minnesota woman sues dentist who performed eight dental crowns, four root canals and TWENTY fillings in ONE visit – leaving her disfigured and distressed

A Minnesota woman is suing her dentist after he allegedly did far too much work on her in one appointment and falsified how much anesthesia he gave her during a visit that she claims left her disfigured.

Kathleen Wilson is suing Dr. Kevin Molldrem for what occurred during treatment for a rare case of tooth decay at his practice in July 2020. She alleges in a civil suit filed Thursday – with the backing of a Florida dentist’s expert opinion who called the amount of work done ‘impossible’ to be successful in one appointment – that he overused anesthesia and faked her medical records to avoid liability.Molldrem allegedly performed eight dental crowns, four root canals and 20 filings in one appointment.

